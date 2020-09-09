West Indies Women vice-captain opts out of England tour

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

West Indies Women vice-captain Anisa Mohammed has opted out of a full-strength 18-member squad for the bio-secure five-match Twenty20 International tour of England starting later this month.

Regular captain Stafanie Taylor will lead the side which includes the likes of Haley Matthews, Deandra Dottin and Shemaine Campbell flew out on a private charter on Sunday after being tested for COVID-19.

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) statement said Mohammed, an off-spinner who has played 100 matches in both limited overs formats, “had declined the invitation to travel to England for personal reasons.”

The tour marks the first international women’s series since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the halt of all cricket globally last March, and follows on the heels of the West Indies Men’s three-Test series in England last month.