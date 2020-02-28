CTO pays tribute to Grenadian hotelier Sir Royston Hopkin

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) on Monday paid tribute to renowned Grenadian hotelier Sir Royston O. Hopkin, KCMG, owner and chairman of the award-winning Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada, who died following complications from heart surgery. He was 75.

CTO said that Sir Royston, the only Caribbean hotelier to be ever knighted by the Queen of England, has had an extensive and distinguished career in the hospitality and tourism industry spanning more than 55 years of contributions to his home country and the entire Caribbean.

“Sir Royston is one of the most decorated and honored hoteliers throughout the Caribbean,” said CTO in a statement.

“He was known, not only for his work in developing tourism in Grenada but in helping grow tourism all across the Caribbean region, as he worked as a volunteer on the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association and along with the Caribbean Tourism Organization officials to help hoteliers and destinations develop their individual products,” CTO added.

It noted that Sir Royston was the recipient of many prestigious awards, including the coveted CHTA “Hotelier of the Year”; Lifetime Achievement Awards from CHTA and CTO; the Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences; the inaugural Minister’s Outstanding Achievement Award from Clarice Modeste-Curwen, minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Grenada; the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit; the Trail Blazer’s Award at the International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show; and numerous other recognitions from the Grenada Hotel Association.

Sir Royston Hopkin is survived by his wife Lady Betty Hopkin and four children — Ryan, Nerissa, Janelle and Samantha; grandchildren Téa, Layan, Natanya and baby Royston; son-in law Neil Duncan; daughter in law Ruth Hopkin; brothers Gerald, Arnold and John; sisters Lynette, Anne-Marie and Penelope; brothers-in-law Anthony MacLeish, Michael Rooker and Wayne Rodgers; sisters-in-law Karen Hopkin, Lisa Hopkin and Diana Hopkin; many nieces and nephews; Brian Hardy, general manager, and the entire family of Spice Island Beach Resort.

CTO said Sir Royston’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5.

Posted 8:00 am, February 26, 2020

©2020