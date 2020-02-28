Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Merry Monarch ended a week of Carnival activities in Trinidad and Tobago dubbed “the Greatest Show on Earth” on Tuesday, with a blaze of color through the streets of Port of Spain.

Thousands of masqueraders paraded at the Queen’s Park Savannah where more than 40 large, medium and small bands before the judges.

On Sunday night at the Dimanche Gras show at the Queen’s Park Savannah, veteran masman, Teddy Eustace, was crowned King of the Bands with his portrayal of “Lords of De Savannah,” while Roxanne Omalo impressed the judges with her portrayal of “Mother of Dragon - Keeper of Light.”

Eustace has won the crown three times before, while it was Omalo’s second win since she has been involved in the Queen of the Bands competition for the past decade. This was her last competition as she plans to retire and focus on bringing out a Kiddies Carnival band next year.

Reigning Soca Monarch Neil “Iwer” George who has been waiting for two decades to win another Road March title, was a runaway winner with his song “Stage Gone Bad” a collaboration with former Soca Monarch winner Kes Dieffenthaler.

George, who had first won the Road March title in 2000 with “Carnival Come Back Again” ended Machel Montano’s 10-year rule of the road.

A few days before, George after 13 years had also won the Soca Monarch title on Fantastic Friday with the song “Stage Gone Bad.”

Brian London regained his title as Ex-Tempo King beating former 10-time winner Winston “Gypsy” Peters into second place.

In the National Panorama finals held on Saturday, Feb.22 at the Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Trinidad Desperadoes won the competition.

Here are the results:

1st. Desperadoes

2nd. BP Renegades, Massy Trinidad All Stars (tie)

4th. HADCO Phase II Pan Groove

5th. Shell Invaders

6th. CAL Skiffle

7th. Republic Bank Exodus, First Citizens Supernovas (tie)

9th. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps

10th. RBC Redemption Soundsetters

11th. NLCB Fonclaire

Posted 7:00 am, February 27, 2020

©2020