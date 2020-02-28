The Merry Monarch ended a week of Carnival activities in Trinidad and Tobago dubbed “the Greatest Show on Earth” on Tuesday, with a blaze of color through the streets of Port of Spain.
Thousands of masqueraders paraded at the Queen’s Park Savannah where more than 40 large, medium and small bands before the judges.
On Sunday night at the Dimanche Gras show at the Queen’s Park Savannah, veteran masman, Teddy Eustace, was crowned King of the Bands with his portrayal of “Lords of De Savannah,” while Roxanne Omalo impressed the judges with her portrayal of “Mother of Dragon - Keeper of Light.”
Eustace has won the crown three times before, while it was Omalo’s second win since she has been involved in the Queen of the Bands competition for the past decade. This was her last competition as she plans to retire and focus on bringing out a Kiddies Carnival band next year.
Reigning Soca Monarch Neil “Iwer” George who has been waiting for two decades to win another Road March title, was a runaway winner with his song “Stage Gone Bad” a collaboration with former Soca Monarch winner Kes Dieffenthaler.
George, who had first won the Road March title in 2000 with “Carnival Come Back Again” ended Machel Montano’s 10-year rule of the road.
A few days before, George after 13 years had also won the Soca Monarch title on Fantastic Friday with the song “Stage Gone Bad.”
Brian London regained his title as Ex-Tempo King beating former 10-time winner Winston “Gypsy” Peters into second place.
In the National Panorama finals held on Saturday, Feb.22 at the Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Trinidad Desperadoes won the competition.
Here are the results:
1st. Desperadoes
2nd. BP Renegades, Massy Trinidad All Stars (tie)
4th. HADCO Phase II Pan Groove
5th. Shell Invaders
6th. CAL Skiffle
7th. Republic Bank Exodus, First Citizens Supernovas (tie)
9th. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps
10th. RBC Redemption Soundsetters
11th. NLCB Fonclaire
©2020
|
By submitting this comment, you agree to the following terms:
You agree that you, and not CaribbeanLifeNews.com or its affiliates, are fully responsible for the content that you post. You agree not to post any abusive, obscene, vulgar, slanderous, hateful, threatening or sexually-oriented material or any material that may violate applicable law; doing so may lead to the removal of your post and to your being permanently banned from posting to the site. You grant to CaribbeanLifeNews.com the royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual and fully sublicensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, perform and display such content in whole or in part world-wide and to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed.