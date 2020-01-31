Region’s girls lose Olympic qualifying opener

The Caribbean began its quest for a place in the women’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 football competition with Haiti going down to the USA 0-4 at BBVA Compass Stadium, Texas, Tuesday night.
The Haitians went into the game missing two of their starters, Angeline Gustave with right knee pain; and Tabita Joseph with right ankle pain. They had to be replaced by Gaëlle Dumas and Maudeline Moryl.
This is the group stage of the tournament where the top two teams to emerge out of the two sets of four sides will go into the semifinals. The winner of the final and runner-up on Feb. 09 will be the two Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football teams going to Japan for the Olympics.
Haiti has to meet Costa Rica and Panama in the other two Group A encounters.
Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis are the other two Caribbean teams in these qualifiers after emerging top in a regional tournament last year. They are in Group A.
Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz were set to play Mexico; St. Kitts to take on Canada Wednesday night.
