CWI hosts coaches forum

Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently hosted a West Indies coaches forum with regional franchises coaches, as part of a major initiative to develop the West Indies cricketers and coaches of the future.

The forum, which was led by Director of CWI cricket, Jimmy Adams and West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons will be the launch pad for the new CWI Coach Education Program, a key part of the new “Cricket First” strategy and investment plan to develop coaches and players to strengthen cricket in the West Indies for long-term success.

CWI said in a statement that newly-appointed education manager, Chris Brazon, international and franchise coaches will be working together to develop a framework as to how all coaches in the region will work together to improve player development and shape the players of the future.

Adams said he is pleased that CWI is putting resources behind player development through the strengthening of its coaching pathway, adding, “we need to have all our coaches in the region playing a consistent and integrated role in player development and this forum will be a significant part of the process”.

Following the West Indies coaches forum, Brazon will visit all regional franchises to meet with regional pathway coaches to understand how CWI can better support them and how all coaches can work together with the new education program.

Posted 5:09 pm, February 5, 2020

