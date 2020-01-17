THE LIBERATORS — A travel bag inspired by Haitian women

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Making travel and Haiti her business over the past 10 years, Guerline T. Emmanuel understands the need for utility in a travel bag. When she could not find one that suited her needs she created one. After five years of research and multiple prototypes, THE LIBERATORS travel bag became available for sale on Nov. 18, last year on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières. Significant, as it is the battle that won Haiti its independence.

Speaking about the launch of the product Emmanuel said, “I am grateful, humbled, and empowered. This is more than a product it is a piece of history.”

The bag is available in medium and large sizes and retails for $100 - $120. The bag is available for pre-order now at $60-$80 respectively. Available to purchase at bvsty lez.com/ index.php/ produ ct/ the-l ibera tors

THE LIBERATORS was inspired by the Spirits of Great Haitian Liberators for the Modern Day Women Trailblazers. Emmanuel wants to celebrate these women and ensure their names are known amongst the men.

Featured female liberators include:

Anacaona - Was a Taíno Cacique (Queen) of the original habitants of the island. She was born into one of the five kingdoms of Hayti*. She lead and organized numerous battles against the Spanish invaders.

Agbaraya Tòya - General in the then King army of Dahomey captured to Saint-Domingue(Hispaniola) and teacher of Yoruba language, art and science of war of the first leader of independent Hayti* Jean-Jacques Dessalines.

Cécile Fatiman - Master communicator who formed codified networks all over the island of Saint-Domingue. Instrumental in organizing and executing the famous ceremony of Bois Caïman to galvanize the only successful revolt of African captives in the world.

Marie-Jeanne Lamartinière - A maroon, spy, warrior, whose bravery at one of the greatest battles was a turning point in Hayti’s independence and became the Head of Imperial Spy and Security Office.

To learn more about the amazing women featured on THE LIBERATORS travel bag pick up a copy of the new book SHEROES of the Haitian Revolution written by Bayyinah Bello Illustrated by Kervin Andre www. akomi csart.com and published by Thorobred Books www.thoro bredb ooks.com

About BVstylez

Founded in 2018, BVstylez is the lifestyle brand of Belle Vue Tours inspired by the historical characters and events of Haitian history.

Learn more at bvsty lez.com Follow @bvstylez on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

About Belle Vue Tours

Founded in 2009, Belle Vue Tours is a historical and cultural outbound tour company to Haiti providing a once in a lifetime all-inclusive experience providing travelers an opportunity to experience the rich history and culture of Haiti. They work with other small businesses on the ground to assure your travel experience is authentic, rewarding as well as impactful, and life changing.

To date, Belle Vue Tours has taken more than 30 trips to Haiti bringing hundreds of tourists, some of Haitian descent and some just travel wanderlusts.

Learn more at bvtou rshai ti.com Follow @bellevuetours on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Hayti* Original first spelling of the country of Haiti.

Posted 3:27 pm, January 10, 2020

©2020