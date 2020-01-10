CWI’s new assistant coach

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Trevor Penney as the new West Indies Men’s assistant coach on a two-year contract.

The announcement was made in a media release, where it said Penney would work with the team for the white-ball formats (Twenty20 Internationals and ODIs).

According to CWI has a strong record as a successful coach with various teams around the world.

The 51-year-old coach has joined the West Indies, as they start the International Home Series against Ireland in the Caribbean earlier this week.

The tour features three Colonial Medical Insurance One-Day Internationals and three Sandals Twenty20 Internationals from Jan. 7 to 19.

Penney, an Englishman and former India fielding coach, is also a former player for Warwickshire County Cricket Club in England, where he played 158 first-class matches and 291 List A matches in a career that spanned close to two decades.

He also served as assistant Ccoach at King’s XI Punjab Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as assistant coach St. Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Most recently, he was part of the Barbados Trident coaching staff during their successful campaign in the 2019 CPL.

Posted 4:01 pm, January 8, 2020

©2020