Stafanie Taylor named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year

Jamaica and West Indies women cricketer Stafanie Taylor was named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One-Day International (ODI) Team of the Year.

In a year that saw some disappointing results from West Indies women, Taylor’s performance stood out. With the responsibility of captain on her shoulders coupled with the absence of Deandra Dottin, Taylor tapped into her unwavering work ethic to earn her place among the best ODI players of 2019.

Amassing 472 runs in 11 innings, Taylor is also listed second place in ICC Women’s ODI players ranking for both batting and all-rounders.

Cricket West Indies Director, Jimmy Adams commenting on Taylor’s achievement said: “On behalf of Cricket West Indies and the wider Caribbean public in general, I wish to recognize and congratulate Stafanie for being selected into the ICC’s International One Day Team of the Year. Stafanie continues, after so many years, to be the standard bearer not just for women’s cricket in the West Indies but for our cricket in general.”

Taylor is the leading runs-scorer in West Indies women’s cricket history, second on the all-time run-scorers in women’s T20 International cricket and fifth all-time in women’s ODI cricket.

The ICC Team of the Year is headed by Alyssa Healey (wicket-keeper)- Australia with Indian’s Smriti Mandhana second. Taylor is listed sixth on the list.

Posted 4:12 pm, December 26, 2019

