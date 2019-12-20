December 18, 2019 / News CWI appoints first ever coach education manager

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Australian, Chris Brabazon as it first-ever coach education manager, a move aimed at “producing world-class players” for the international teams.

Brabazon, formerly the Western Australia’s coach development manager, has signed a three-year deal, which will immediately oversee a Level 2 coaching course which recently got underway in Kingston, Jamaica.

Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said Brabazon appointment is a critical feature of “our strategic plan to produce world-class players and winning teams through the development of West Indies coaches.”

He added: “Chris brings a wealth of experience having held a similar role of coach development manager in Western Australia for the past six years. He has worked at every level of the Cricket Australia coaching development pathway, from grassroots to international level and is well-placed to drive CWI’s objective of developing our coach education program.”

Brabazon holds a post graduate certificate in Business Administration with a focus in cricket and has also worked with talent development and cricket management in Australia.

