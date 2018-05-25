A Caribbean Community team observed Vnezuela’s elections

A six-member Caribbean Election Observer Team was in Venezuela, observing its elections last Sunday.
“To date the preparatory process for the elections are going well,” said Antigua and Barbuda Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration, Ambassdor Anthony Liverpool, who was part of the CARICOM team.
“The Venezuela National Election Council (CNE) has confirmed that it [was] ready to conduct a professional and fair elections,” he added.
Liverpool said there were about 300 observers representing 86 countries monitoring the elections, according to an Antigua and Barbuda Government statement.
“The Electronic voting system viewed by all observers on Friday, May 18 and the procedures and rules governing the elections are very transparent and highly secured,” Liverpool said.
The members of the Caribbean Election Observer Team were Ambasssador Ellsworth John of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who headed the Mission; Ambasszador Felix Gregoire, Ambassador of Dominica to CARICOM; Sen. Chester Humphrey, President of the Senate of Grenada; Edmund Leilis, Suriname State Advisor; and Renuka Raghoe, Member of the Independent Election Council of Suriname.
There were four candidates participating in the presidential elections, representing over 14 political parties, the statement said.
It said the CNE has indicated that there were about 20 million registered voters.
©2018 Community News Group
