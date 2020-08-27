India retains hosting rights

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

India has retained the rights to host the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup while Australia has been asked to host the 2022 edition.

The decision was taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Business Corporation, the business development wing of the ICC, which met virtually recently.

The 2021 event will be hosted in India between October and November next year, with the final scheduled for Nov. 14.

Australia, which was originally supposed to host the 2020 edition, will now host the tournament in 2022 between October and November with the final scheduled for Nov. 13.

The ICC did not give any precise reason as to why India had retained the right to host the event “as planned.”

Another thing that went in India’s favor is that the ICC would not need to change its contractual agreements with its commercial partners for the 2021 edition, since it was staying in India.