CWI searches for new women’s cricket talent

After a disastrous ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup performance recently in Australia, Cricket West Indies women’s chief selector, Anne Browne-John is hoping for young players to emerge during the CWI Women’s regional tournament scheduled to bowl off in Guyana on March 27 and run until April 2.

After being crowned world champions in 2016, the West Indies Women were dethroned in 2018 and then were again dumped out of the tournament last month in Australia in the biennial competition.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest program on Voice of Barbados last week, Browne-John said a full review is to be conducted in the aftermath of the sub-standard performance.

She said that despite the hard work put in during camps ahead of the global competition, the regional team may have been lacking in match practice and fitness.

With the Twenty20s behind them, the former West Indies cricketer said with the Twenty20s behind them, the focus now turns to the 50-over (ODI) regional tournament in Guyana, where the CWI is still monitoring the Covid-19 virus.

She said from a selector’s standpoint, she will be looking to the emergence of new talent and the restoration of the confidence of the senior players during the regional competition.