The current crisis has had a dramatic impact on our business. We are proud to tell you, our reporters are continuing to provide the news on a daily basis. Your membership will support community journalism and get great benefits as well!
Journalism Supporter
at $6 per month
Every dollar counts to help our journalism.
- Breaking news
- Investigative reporting and analysis
- Free email newsletters
- Free digital editions
Become a Journalism Supporter
Community Partner
at $10 per month
Includes all of the above and...
- Exclusive offers
- Access discounts from local businesses
- Print Subscription — Delivery of printed weekly newspaper via U.S. mail, if desired
Become a Community Partner
Community Hero
at $20 per month
Includes all of the above and...
- Insider Events — Invitations to special member events (online and live) with our publisher, reporters, editors, and prominent guests
- Special Offers — Discounts to all Schneps Media events: food & beer festivals, business conferences, partner events
- Free Tote Bag — “Support local journalism” tote bag
Become a Community Hero