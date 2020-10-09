Caribbean music stars perform at virtual Concert of Hope

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Caribbean soca stars, including Patrice Roberts, Alison Hinds, Skinny Fabulous and Mr. Killa on Sunday performed at the first ever Virtual Walk for the Cure and Concert of Hope.

According to Loopnewscayman, for the first time in the nine-year history of the largest walk for a cause for breast cancer in the Caribbean, and similarly for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago, there was no walk for the cause of prostate cancer, “as COVID-19 has forced regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean to take its flagship fundraiser online.”

The bank, through promoter 4D Entertainment, produced the regional event that brought together some 13 popular regional performers and two DJs for a full three hours of entertainment, Loopnewscayman said.

It said the event included “energetic workout sessions” from a number of top fitness coaches.

Regional performers also included Mr. Vegas from Jamaica; Edwin The General” Yearwood, Adrian AC Clarke and Hypa Dawg Lil Rick from Barbados; Teddyson John from St. Lucia; Ricardo Drue from Antigua; and Julian Believe from the Bahamas.

King James from St. Maarten and Tumba singer Reinir Lijfrock from Aruba also performed.